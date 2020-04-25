|
Vicky Louise Uppleger Ellis 69, of Asheville died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her daughter's home in Fletcher. She was born to the late Melvin Uppleger and Doris Uppleger on June 28, 1950 in Columbus, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her loving partner of many years Dan Rice.
Vicky spent much of her younger years in Richmond, Michigan and then moved to Asheville, North Carolina in 1995 where she spent the next 25 years. She was employed at Mission Hospital for nineteen years and retired in 2017. Vicky loved to shop, go on camping trips, enjoyed doing crafts and spending time in her garden. She also loved spending time with her grandsons and enjoyed watching them play sports.
She is survived by two daughters, Nikki Clapper and her husband Jerry Clapper of Columbus, Michigan, Lorrie Gordon and her husband Greg Gordon of Fletcher. In addition to her children she is survived by seven grandchildren Tyler, Joseph James ""JJ"", Brittany, Ashley, Tiffani, Kaitlynn, Stephanie and husband Salvador, two great-grandchildren Leo and Adrianna, two sisters, Phyllis Fordt and Janet Woodworth, one brother Lyle Berkley, a beloved ex-husband James Ellis, her fur baby Daisy as well as extended daughters, sons, grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister in-laws and many friends that will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Care Partners Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC, 28803.
