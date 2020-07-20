HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Victoria April Linden, age 76, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away July 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born April 2, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert and Ruth Mills, and is also preceded in death by a brother, Paul.

She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Steven; son, Evan; grandson, Bryce; and sisters Diane Daniel and Wendy Smith.

She was an artistic and talented crafts person, creating jewelry, multi-media basketry and fiber pieces. She was also highly skilled at hand caning and wicker repair.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Memorial will be held at a later date and be private.



