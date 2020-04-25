|
|
Victoria Elizabeth Wallers, age 104 of Hendersonville, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hendersonville Health & Rehabilitation in Flat Rock, NC. She was born December 16, 1915, to the late Walter and Anna O'Barski in Chicago, Illinois, and was preceded in death by her husband Albin Wallers, who died December 1, 1990.
A devoted homemaker, she spent the last 45 years in Henderson County. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville, where she was not only an active parishioner but also generously shared her love with Immaculata Catholic School students for many years.
She is survived by her nephew Donald J. O'Barski and his wife of Walkertown, Indiana, as well as many church friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at a later date to be announced once it is appropriate for family and friends to gather together.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020