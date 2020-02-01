|
Vincent Dominick Palumbo, 92, of Hendersonville passed away, calmly and peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Charles George VA Hospice in Asheville following a period of declining health. A native of Flushing, NY, he had resided in Henderson County for the past 33 years. He was a son of the late John and Maria Bellomo Palumbo and was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Elsie Palumbo, who died in 2012.
Vincent was a Navy veteran, having served as part of the Seabees during WWII. Following his time in the Navy he spent his career in the construction industry. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and belonged to several local model aviation clubs. He was an avid aviation enthusiast and a master builder of model aircraft. Vincent was long admired for his ability to create beautiful model aircraft.
He is survived by his son, Vincent Palumbo, Jr.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020