Vincent Dominick Palumbo

Vincent Dominick Palumbo Obituary
Vincent Dominick Palumbo, 92, of Hendersonville passed away, calmly and peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Charles George VA Hospice in Asheville following a period of declining health. A native of Flushing, NY, he had resided in Henderson County for the past 33 years. He was a son of the late John and Maria Bellomo Palumbo and was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Elsie Palumbo, who died in 2012.
Vincent was a Navy veteran, having served as part of the Seabees during WWII. Following his time in the Navy he spent his career in the construction industry. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and belonged to several local model aviation clubs. He was an avid aviation enthusiast and a master builder of model aircraft. Vincent was long admired for his ability to create beautiful model aircraft.
He is survived by his son, Vincent Palumbo, Jr.
No services are planned at this time; however online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
