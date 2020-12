Or Copy this URL to Share

FLETCHER- Vincent L. Owens passed away November 28, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Stanford Chapel. Visitation 1-2:00 pm.

Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.









