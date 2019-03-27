|
Vincent Ray Burd, 75, of Hendersonville died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Park Ridge Hospital.
A native of Henderson County, he was born July 29, 1943; and was the son of the late Edward Valentine and Ruby Frances Corn Burd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Adger Green and his wife, Roxanne.
He graduated from Edneyville High School in 1961. He retired from the US Air Force. After retiring from service, he became a long-haul trucker until his retirement.
He is survived by three children: Rani Burd, Nicole Burd, Zachary Burd; two grandchildren: Clarissa and Isaac; two great grandchildren: Tyler and Ava; one sister, Donna Cooper; one nephew, Rick Redmond and one niece, Linda Redmond.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Rick Redmond officiating.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019