Viola "Vi" Ann Gibbs, 77, of Hendersonville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pardee Hospital after an extended illness. A native of Henderson County, she was born to the late Amos and Margaret Edwards, and is also preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda Livingston, Patsy Torcivia, and Joyce Jackson; and one brother, Harley "Latt" Edwards.
Vi graduated from Edneyville High School and worked as an administrative assistant at R & B Service. A member of Upward Baptist Church, she not only taught Sunday School and always helped run VBS, but also was the secretary and treasurer for twenty years. She loved gardening and canning, and took pride in her flowers. Vi was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a blessing to all who knew her.
Left to cherish Vi's memory are her husband of 55 years, Ralph "Eddie" Gibbs, Sr.; children, Paula Clark (Martin) and Ralph E. Gibbs, Jr. (Daphne); sisters, Edith Halford and Gail Huntley; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Upward Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Leffner and Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends at her home, and beginning at noon at the church. Burial will follow the service, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
