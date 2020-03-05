|
SALUDA- Viola Mozelle "Mo" Mintz, 77 left her walk of life March 3, 2020 after an extended illness to be united with family and friends. She was born March 25, 1942 to the late Wade F. McAbee and Frances Kuykendall McAbee.
Mo was a loving devoted wife to Preston E. Mintz for 60 years and a fantastic sister to Judy McAbee Ward. In the early years of her marriage Mo traveled by her husband's side doing missionary construction work in Africa, Texas and Mexico. She worked in the medical field at Pardee Hospital and as a receptionist to Dr. William Strickland. She also worked at Whitley Drugs and Village Florist.
Mo was and always will be remembered as "Nonnie" to her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and also great great nieces and nephews. She had a deep love for people.
A special thank you to the Caregivers: Chemily Hoots, Kriss Raymond, Tores Bradley, Ashley Glover and Rosie Martin who were angels sent to our family; Sonya Penlland always there; Don and Linda Mintz a true devoted brother-in-law and sister-in-law; niece Kim Henderson for taking weekly care of her medication.
A Visitation will be held 1-2 :00 pm Saturday March 7, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church, Tuxedo, NC with a Memorial Service immediately following. Burial private at a later date.
Memorials to: Elizabeth House, 581 S Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731
Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020