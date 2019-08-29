|
|
Virgie McDonald Parker, 98, of Hendersonville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
A native of Jackson County, she was a daughter of the late Noah and Georgia Palmer McDonald. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Parker; one daughter, Virgie Louise Stevens, as well as eight siblings.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Joyce Bledsoe; four grandchildren, Gregory Scott Finch (Susan), Brian Adrian Finch, Keith Harris and Kim Harris; nine great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 31 in the Fellowship Building of Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends in the Fellowship Building on Saturday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Virgie's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019