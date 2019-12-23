|
Virginia Elizabeth "Betty" Myers Murry, 82, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence.
Betty was born in Barbour County, West Virginia on March 17, 1937 to the late J.W. Myers and Virginia Elizabeth Gall Myers. She was married to her late husband of more than forty years, Maurice Murray. Betty was raised in a family of medical doctors and was an x-ray technician. From an early age, she was fond of jewelry and painting. She operated a craft shop in Jersey City for several years. Betty became interested in energy work and often felt what others were feeling by passing them in the street. She was a deeply spiritual person with an abiding reverence for nature. She believed in being a good steward of our planet and the animals that inhabit it. She will always be remembered for her kindness toward others in need.
Survivors include her family of caregivers, Olivia Schoren, Regina Watkins, Alexander Ravenel, Carman Areledge, and Linda "Belinda" Ridings.
A service of remembrance for Betty and her cat, Cali, will be held at a later date at her residence, 2028 South Stoney View Court, Hendersonville, NC 28792, and will be officiated by Alexander Ravenel. Those wishing to attend the service may call Regina Watkins at (828) 384-4506.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be submitted at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019