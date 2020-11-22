1/1
Virginia Fox
Virginia Hugus Fox, "Ginge", 103, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died November 20th, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. She was born to William and Myrtle Hugus in 1917 in Wheeling, WV and spent most of the next fifty years in Lake County, Indiana; where in 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, David K. Fox. Together they reared their three children, David Jr (Emily), Jeffrey (Suzanne) both of Hendersonville and Shelley Hodges (Henry) of Amissville, VA. Ginge's grandchildren include Ginney Rector (daughter, Hunter) also of Hendersonville, Jorie Wines (son, Chase) of Marshall, VA; Sarah Anderson (son, Aiden) of Lignum, VA; and Jeffrey Hodges (daughter, Kolbie), who predeceased her.
Ginge was an avid golfer and bridge player. Having reared her children, she engaged as a substitute school teacher and learned to type Brail so she could transcribe literature for the Blind. In 1976, Ginge and Dave retired to Hendersonville where they attended Covenant Presbyterian Church, were active in the Hendersonville Country Club. Dave who passed in 1998, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the public library.
Among Ginge's last words to her children were: "Go with God and be good to each other".
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family especially acknowledges its appreciation of the loving care she received from the nurses and aids at The Bridge, the profoundly thoughtful assistance rendedered by Four Seasons Hopsice, and the professional services of Shuler Funeral Home.


Published in Times-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
