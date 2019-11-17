Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Green (Traband) Fish

Virginia Green (Traband) Fish Obituary
Virginia Green Traband Fish, age 103, of Hendersonville, NC, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Laurels in Hendersonville, NC.
A service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel at Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Home with Reverend Paige Ann Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's name to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019
