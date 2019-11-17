|
|
Virginia Green Traband Fish, age 103, of Hendersonville, NC, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Laurels in Hendersonville, NC.
A service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel at Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Home with Reverend Paige Ann Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's name to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019