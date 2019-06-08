|
|
Virginia Mary Brower, 98, of Hendersonville died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation Center after a recent illness. She was born February 25, 1921 in Darby, Pennsylvania; a daughter of the late Howard and Laura Leonhardt Wilson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard A. Brower, who died in 1995 at age 77, as well as two sisters and four brothers.
The family moved to Washington, DC, early in her childhood and endured the Great Depression. As a young woman, she met Bernie at a dance that was held at the Masonic Lodge every Saturday night. They got on well, married, and raised two boys. The family also lived in Riverdale, MD, for several years before she and her husband retired to Hendersonville, NC. Virginia, known to her siblings and friends as "Gin," was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and numerous clubs. Her many hobbies included quilt making, fine needle work, china painting, doll collecting, and gardening. She first started quilting in 1943, during the war years. She exhibited her first quilt in 1973 at the National Quilting Association Show, where she won first place for a quilt designed for her first granddaughter. She subsequently won over 40 awards for design and fine execution. Gin's storytelling and interpretation of "the little old lady who swallowed a fly" in the form of a doll, delighted both children and adults and was often the main attraction at doll show gatherings. Generous and thoughtful, she was also active as a volunteer for Hospice and a number of church-related charities. In her last years, she delighted in creating enchanting children's quilts for families in need.
She is survived by her two sons: Ronald W. Brower and his wife, Jenny, and Gregory L. Brower and wife, Diane. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Kristian, Laura, Heleen and Elizabeth; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Shepherd Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel in Hendersonville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019