Virginia Odell Dalton Huntley 89, of Edneyville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Laura Justice Dalton, her loving husband of 65 years Charles Huntley and siblings Clara Whiteside, Inez Mackalk, Dennis "Dink" Dalton and Glenda Hawkins.
She was a member of Mtn. Home Baptist Church, loved to work in her garden and flower beds, and loved cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Roy W. Huntley and wife Barbara of Hendersonville, NC and Troy C. Huntley and wife Donna of Greenwood, SC, four grandchildren, Chance Huntley and wife Nicole of Mills River, Monica Pulley and husband Charles of Edneyville, Dalton Huntley of Greenwood, SC, Corbin Huntley of Edneyville, six great grandchildren, Carson Smith of Charlotte, NC, Anai Huntley of Mills River, Parker Ruff of Edneyville, Grant Huntley of Mills River, Armond Ruff of Edneyville and Wyatt Huntley of Edneyville, one great great granddaughter, Georgia Huntley of Mills River, three brothers Bud Dalton, and wife Mae of Edneyville, Clifford Dalton and wife Kay of Edneyville and John Dalton of Edneyville, one sister Kay Cantrell of Dana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 3PM on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Mountain Home Baptist Church of Edneyville, NC with the Rev. Craig Garren officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Mountain Home Baptist Church, 40 Little Creek Road Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019