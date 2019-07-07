|
Virginia "Gigi" Brown Weisberg, 83, of Mills River, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Richard Frances Murdock and Alice Barnett Murdock. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, David Cecil Brown who died January 6, 1974; and a brother, Richard Murdock who died January 4, 2017.
Gigi has lived in Henderson County for the past 71 years; and was a 1954 graduate of Mills River High School. She spent several years working as a Nurse's Aide at Pardee Hospital; and eventually became a homemaker. Gigi was a member of Mills River Presbyterian Church.
She never had a harsh word for or about anyone, and always had a smile on her face. Gigi loved her family, and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with all of them. Gigi loved the Lord Jesus, her church, and her church family. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Gigi is survived by her husband of 42 years, Herman Weisberg; two sons, Rick Brown and his wife Alice of Mills River, and Brian Brown of Glendale, AZ; two daughters, Cathy Collins and her husband Jeffrey of Alpharetta, GA, and Tracy Hill and her husband Bobby of Edneyville; seven grandchildren, April Allison, Heather Allison and her fiancé Keith Wood, Rachel Malmgren and her husband Peter, Sarah Crawford and her husband Cody, Max Hill, Adam Hill, and Madison Brown; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Crawford, Cooper Crawford, and Ella Malmgren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mills River Presbyterian Church with Rev. Randall Boggs officiating. Burial will private in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Gigi's memory to: Four Seasons Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Mills River Presbyterian Church Youth Program, 10 Presbyterian Church Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in The Times-News on July 7, 2019