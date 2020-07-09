1/
Volley M. Maxwell
Volley M. Maxwell, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
The son of the late William Carey and Atheleda Melton Maxwell. Volley was preceded in death by five brothers; Ralph, Claude, Kenneth, Grover, and Reggie Maxwell as well as sister Myrtle Holbert. He was also preceded by two grandchildren; Lindsey and Justin Maxwell, and one great grandchild; Faith Maxwell.
A lifelong resident of Hoopers Creek, Volley worked as a brick mason and carpenter. A lifelong farmer and hunter, Volley loved the outdoors. He also served with the NC National Guard for seven years. A much-loved husband, daddy and papaw, Volley devoted his life to his family.
Volley is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Galloway Maxwell. Two sons; Dale Maxwell (Becky), Darryl Maxwell, one daughter Cindy Morrow (Rev. Robin), 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Brother; Frankie Maxwell (Linda), sister; Harriet Lunsford (Jerry), sister in law; Wanda Maxwell, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3pm at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Hooper's Creek Cemetery
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC. 28793, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.



Published in Times-News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
