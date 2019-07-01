|
Wade ""David"" Duncan, 75, of East Flat Rock passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, and was a son of the late Spero and Bernice Duncan.
He was a technician with McNutt Service Group for twenty years, retiring in 2009. He loved deer hunting and fishing.
David is survived by his companion, Louise Powell; three daughters, Dee Waddell, and Lisa Womick, both of Spartanburg, SC and Becky Nicholson of Sylva; seven grandchildren, Mikey, Danielle, Amanda, Josh, Justin, Jacob and Heather; seven great-grandchildren, Brock, Amya, Bree, Ella, Lindsey, Jasper and Baby Zaranna; one brother, Jesse Duncan of Hendersonville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 2pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Nicholas Coates will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731
Published in The Times-News from July 1 to July 2, 2019