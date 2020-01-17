|
Dr. Wade R. Laughter, 85, of Lexington, NC went home to with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Henderson County March 30, 1934 to the late Albert Laughter and Arrie Barnwell Laughter.
Wade was called to the ministry in 1961 and was ordained at Balfour Baptist Church in 1963. He was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College and earned a BA and MA from Luther Rice Theological Seminary and a Doctorate from Faith Bible Theological Seminary. He pastored at eight churches across North Carolina and was an Associate Pastor at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Lexington, NC. Wade also worked ten years at General Electric and was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sybil Pruitt Laughter; daughter Sandra Hill (Will); two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Juanita Laughter and Bruce and Leigh Laughter; three grandsons, Jeff, Marc and Dillon; six great-grandchildren, Jersey, Brady, Hayes, Aiden, Brynn and Eston; brothers, Roscoe Laughter, Clifford Laughter; and sisters, Ruth Jackson and Ethel McKinna, all from Hendersonville.
A funeral service will be at 2:00pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Conley Matlock of Statesville and Doug Tankersley of Hendersonville will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences. Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020