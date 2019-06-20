|
|
Waldean Louise Perry Parker was born on March 5, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama. The elder daughter of Clarence Perry and Corrie Weekley Perry, Waldean (Dean) was married on September 5, 1953 to Jerry D. Parker. They celebrated their sixty-fourth wedding anniversary September 5, 2017.
In 1954 Dean became a registered nurse and practiced nursing at the Mobile Infirmary for several years. She and Jerry also welcomed their son, Jerry Jr., that same year. After college, she and Jerry continued their work there until 1963. During this time, they welcomed the addition of his two daughters, Martha Lynn in 1956 and Catherine Elaine in 1960. In the following years she continued her career with Shriners Crippled Childrens Hospital in Greenville, SC from 1966 to 1969 and teaching Nursing Assistant courses in Rocky Mount, NC from 1970 to 1973.
Dean and Jerry retired to Marco Island, Florida in 1990. During her retirement years, Dean enjoyed time with friends, bird-watching, gardening, boating and fishing; but most of all she loved spending time with Jerry and family including three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dean and Jerry continued their retirement with a move to Hendersonville, North Carolina in 2004 and then to the Lakes of Litchfield in Pawley's Island, South Carolina in 2013. She passed away June 18th, 2019. She is preceded by her father, Clarence Perry; mother, Corrie and brother, Paul Perry.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 191 Seaboard St, Unit 6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A Celebration of Dean's life will be held at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, 9967 Ocean Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585 at 10:30AM on Saturday June 22, 2019. The family will greet friends after the service, at the Lakes of Litchfield, 120 Lakes at Litchfield Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time.
Published in The Times-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019