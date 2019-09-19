|
Walt Harper, 67, of Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord, once again joining the love of his life, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Asheville Specialty Hospital. He was the husband of the late Jo Anne Harper who passed away on May 4, 2017.
Walt was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam era, and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hendersonville. He served the people of Henderson County since 1987 as a detective with the Henderson County Sheriffs office. He retired from full-time service in 2007 having achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He was a hostage negotiator and state certified instructor, having trained a countless number of law enforcement officers all over the world during his career. Walt started his career in law enforcement with the Deer Park, Texas police department as a motorcycle officer, which he thoroughly enjoyed doing during his time there. He rode bulls and bucking broncos in police rodeos in the early 1980's. Walt truly loved taking care of his family and taking his beloved wife out on dates. He enjoyed drawing pictures, traveling and reading, especially anything to do with history. Walt was a very faithful man who loved his church and his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Michael Harper, Suzanne Harper Hall (Tom), Tammey Harper and Tommy Harper; grandchildren, Dylan, Dalainie, Nathan, Noah, Matthew, Jo Leigh, Rose, Aiden, Gavin, Grayson and Gabriel.
A memorial service with military and police honors will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Biltmore Church Hendersonville Campus with Pastors Tony Halford and Rhett Carson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2:45 pm prior to the service at the church.
Shuler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019