Walter G. Guffey passed away due to complications of heart disease on May 8, 2019 at Elizabeth House.
He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 11/29/40, the eldest of three children.
He is survived by his sister Cynthia and the loves of his life-his wife Marilyn, his daughter Carolyn and son David, his daughter-in-law Jeanine, and most especially his grandchildren Ava and Caitlin.
There will be a celebration of his life at Unity of the Blue Ridge in Mills River on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2019