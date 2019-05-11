Home

Walter G. Guffey

Walter G. Guffey Obituary
Walter G. Guffey passed away due to complications of heart disease on May 8, 2019 at Elizabeth House.
He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 11/29/40, the eldest of three children.
He is survived by his sister Cynthia and the loves of his life-his wife Marilyn, his daughter Carolyn and son David, his daughter-in-law Jeanine, and most especially his grandchildren Ava and Caitlin.
There will be a celebration of his life at Unity of the Blue Ridge in Mills River on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2019
