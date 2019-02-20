|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Walter Raleigh Sheppard Jr. 89, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Bonnie McCloud Sheppard and was also preceded in death by a brother, William Sheppard and a sister, Diana Miller.
Walter served for eight years in the US Army Air Force and had served during WW II earning several medals.
He was a well-respected business man having been issued several patents in his name. He loved to help anyone he could, especially in the construction industry.
He was a member of the Edneyville Lions Club, the Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616, the American Legion Post #77 and the VFW Post #5206.
He is survived by six children, Rebecca Sheppard, Sheilah Sheppard, Bonnie Sheppard Merritt, Walt Sheppard III, Richard Sheppard and Carole Lea Sheppard Nelson; a brother, Lamar Sheppard; a sister, Rebecca Elliott; a close nephew, Ernie Sheppard and family and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jackson Funeral Service. A funeral will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 25th at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Hospice/ Care of Voluntary Services, 1100 Tunnel Road/ Asheville, NC 28806/ (memo to Hospice on check).
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019