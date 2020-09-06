1/1
Watts Byerly "Sam" Hobbs, Jr.
Watts "Sam" Byerly Hobbs, Jr., 78, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, August 31, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Elkridge, MD, he was the husband of Carolyn (Carter) Hobbs of Fletcher, and the son of the late Watts B., Sr. and Irma (Spence) Hobbs.
He was a member of Arden Presbyterian Church, and was a career Master Sergeant in the US Air Force.
Sam was in charge of Ground Operations for Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base for many years, under many different Presidents.
Sam will be mostly remembered as a devoted husband, father, and Christ-follower.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by two sons, Matthew Hobbs (Brenda) of Underwood,
MN and David Hobbs of Fletcher; three grandchildren: Abigail, Tyler, and Logan Hobbs; a brother, William "Billy Hobbs; and a sister, Cherry Parker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.

Published in Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
