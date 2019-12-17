|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Wayne Allen Pressley, age 78, of Hendersonville, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Elizabeth House. He was born February 19, 1941 in Buncombe County, the son of the late James Bailey Pressley and Alma McFalls Pressley, in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Slider Pressley and a son, F.E. "Buzzy" Black.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Pressley joined and served in the US Army. After the Army, he was employed as a Heavy Truck Mechanic for Smokey Mountain Distributors until his retirement.
He is survived by a son, Michael Pressley and his wife, Samantha, of Hendersonville, a daughter, Stacy Pressley Medley and her husband, Robert, of Hendersonville, a brother, Ronald Pressley, of Charlotte, NC, a sister, Estelle Craine, of Mars Hill, NC, three grandchildren, Katherine Cawthorn, Holden Davenport, and Jacob Dagenardt, and by several nieces and nephews.
A private family Graveside inurnment officiated by Pastor Richard Merk, will be held in Pittillo Lanning Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family request that donations in Wayne's memory be directed to the Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019