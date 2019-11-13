|
|
Wayne Douglas Ashton, 62, of Mills River passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He is the son of the late Louis and Lyda Jones Ashton. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Graham Ashton and brother, David Ashton.
Wayne enjoyed music and his family. He proudly owned his own business for twenty years, Ashton's Woodworks. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his daughters, Erin Ashton and her fiancée, Landon Brevard, April and her husband, Keith Billingsley; sons, Tim and his wife Chastity Ashton and Wayne R. Ashton; brother, Bob Ashton; nine wonderful grandchildren and his four legged best friend, Miss Kay.
A service will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com.
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019