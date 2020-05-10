|
|
Wendy Clark (Talmage) Mears, 77, of Flat Rock, NC died after an extended illness on Saturday evening, May 2, 2020 at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC.
Mrs. Mears was born on Sunday, August 30, 1942 in Stanford, CT to the late Theodore Frelinhysen and Elizabeth Jean (Clark) Talmage.
As the former Wendy C. Talmage on August 27, 1967 in New Canaan, CT she married her loving husband of 52 years, Dr. Richard W. Mears, Jr. who survives.
Mrs. Mears grew up in New Canaan, Ct, Amagansett, Long Island, Lost Tree Village on Singer Island, FL and New York City, NY. She was noted to be very athletic including pre-Olympic horseback jumping with Major Bowes at Madison Square Garden. She graduated from the Greer School Sullins College and the University of Georgia, where she was captain of the tennis team. She made her debut at the New York City Cotillion and was invited to debut at the Court of St. James in London, England. She enjoyed golf, grand cuisine and travel, especially river cruising. She was an avid supporter of the Hendersonville Symphony and the Flat Rock Playhouse and many other Hendersonville charities. She resided in Virginia before moving to North Carolina.
In addition to her husband she leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Jonathan Clark Talmage Mears and his wife, Gemma of PA. Also surviving is her grandson, Ian and a brother, John F. Talmage of Hendersonville.
At the family's request a service to honor Mrs. Mear's life will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery on Brooklyn, NY.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of the donor's choice.
Wendy will be forever missed by her loving and devoted husband, family and many dear friends. May God grant her eternal rest.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC (828) 693-5220. Online condolences may be shared at, www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News on May 10, 2020