September 28, 1923 – May 10, 2019
Wilbert "Wil" Irvine, age 95, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Hendersonville. Born in Peterborough Ontario, Canada, Wil served honorably in the US Army in WWII. Well respected in the art community, Wil judged the annual Hendersonville "Chalk it Up" sidewalk art exhibit for nearly two decades. Wil was also active at French Broad Baptist Church and most recently at Calvary Baptist Church. His "splendid" outlook will be missed by all who knew him.
Wil is survived by his wife Palma "Pam" Avanzato Irvine, daughters Leslie Irvine of Longmont CO and Diana Sulewski of Boca Raton FL, granddaughters Mandi Fletcher of McMinnville TN and Colleen Sloan of Delray Beach FL, and great-granddaughters Ayslin Fletcher and Leila Sloan. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 2501 Haywood Road, Hendersonville NC, Sunday May 26 at 4:00 pm (visitation with the family at 3:00).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army or the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches.
Published in The Times-News from May 22 to May 23, 2019