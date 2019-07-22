|
Wiley Cam Taylor, Jr. "Spud" 47 of Union Mills, NC died suddenly on Saturday, June 30, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was born in Henderson County, a son of Sybil Lou Taylor of Penrose and the late Wiley Cam Taylor, Sr. He previously lived in Mills River and Crab Creek and attended Flat Rock High School. He was employed by Sunny Creek Farms and previously worked for Harry's Ditching, and Doric Burial Vaults. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, rescuing animals and his family.
Surviving is his wife of over 25 years Bettie Taskinen Taylor "Old Lady"; a daughter Harliegh Savannah, age 15 and a son Cameron Oscar age 24 all of Union Mills; sister Sherri Galloway and husband Micheal of Etowah; brother Craig Taylor of Penrose; niece Tiffany and husband Justin Sherrill; nephew Mavrick Galloway; great-nephew David; and great-niece Chesnee all of Etowah.
A funeral will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, July 26 at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday at Shuler Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to the Taylor Family, PO Box 8, Union Mills, NC 28167.
Published in The Times-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019