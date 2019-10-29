|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Wilfred Clifford Wallace 'Cliff' Thornton passed away on Saturday October 26th, 2019 at Elizabeth House at the age of ninety-six. He was born in Bristol, England on January 16th, 1923; son of Wilfred Harvey Thornton and Mildred Florence Thornton (nee Cowle). His sisters Betty Eileen Jones and Margaret Edith Thornton predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Angela Thornton, and daughters Amanda Jane Herbert, Sara Judith Thornton and their respective husbands and children: Stephen Mark Herbert, Anna Olivia Herbert, Thomas Lee Herbert, Eufren Judith Ninancuro Ramos, Alistair Ernesto Ninancuro-Thornton and Elizabeth Nicolasa Ninancuro-Thornton.
His professional life as an aeronautical engineer began in England in the early years of World War Two. His work over the years included helicopter and other aircraft engine design and development, hydrofoil design for the Canadian Navy, and supersonic engine installation for Concorde and American supersonic transport. He also worked on the Boeing 747 airplane, and surface effect ship power plant installation. It was a varied, challenging and fulfilling career which came full circle when he returned to work with engines for helicopters again. In the early days they were unable to fly at night. Many years later he was able to contribute to the most sophisticated applications for military and other uses.
Cliff was the most loving husband and father. There was nothing of greater importance to him than his family. He will be missed so much and lovingly remembered.
