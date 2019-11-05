|
Willard Pinkney "Boots" Rhodes passed away 12 years late on November 3, 2019. He had many scrapes with death, but in the summer of 2007 his heart raced to 250 beats per minute while he was working on his porch in West Virginia. His tachycardia has given him free rides on helicopters all over the country - from Buckeye WV to Roanoke, and the lip of the Grand Canyon to Flagstaff, Arizona. And if someone were to ask what he died from, the family's answer is well...everything. It took everything in him quitting for him to quit. His life was his favorite maxim, "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without."
Boots was born January 1, 1933 in Hoopers Creek, North Carolina, the fourth of five children to Henry and Birdell Lanning Rhodes. He travelled the world and died a half mile from where he was born.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Ginger Wilkie Rhodes, two sisters - Nellie Wilkie and Phyllis Griffin Mann, his six children - Deborah Rhodes Owens, Bill Rhodes, Jason Rhodes, Justin Rhodes, Kelly Rhodes Paschall, and Shelby Rhodes Foley and all their spouses and 25 children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Hendersonville Thursday at 3:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International. Shuler Funeral Home is handling the service and a full remembrance of his life may be read at https://www.shulerfuneralhome.com/obituary/.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019