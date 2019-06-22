Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
William A. "Bill" Collyer, 93, of Pisgah Forest passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following a period of declining health.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Reverend Curtis Pace officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 1-2 pm in the chapel.
Online Condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 22 to June 23, 2019
