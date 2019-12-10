Home

WIlliam Arthur "Bill" Wothke


1935 - 2019
WIlliam Arthur "Bill" Wothke Obituary
ASHEVILLE- WIlliam Arthur "Bill" Wothke, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in his residence.
Born December 10, 1935, in Monroe, MI, he was the husband of Sherryl (Hopkins) Wothke of Asheville, and the son of the late A.H. and Agnes Mary (Flitter) Wothke. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles A. Wothke.
He was a member of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville.
Bill was a talented singer who has sung with the Tulsa Opera Chorus, the Asheville Symphony Chorus , Hendersonville Chorale, and the Carolina Concert Choir.
He retired from Shell Oil in 1991 as a Systems Analyst.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Lynn Galey of San Jose, CA; a son, Steven Randall Wothke of MD; and a granddaughter, Virginia Baker Galey of San Jose, CA; and a niece, Teresa Sarno of HI.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Givens Estates, c/o Resident's Assistance Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 or to UUCA, Ministerial Discretion Fund, 1 Edwin Pl., Asheville, NC 28801.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
