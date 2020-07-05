William Baisden "Bill" Pace, 81, of Hendersonville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Pardee UNC Healthcare. He was born June 30, 1939 in Henderson County, to the late William and Emma Pace. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pace was preceded in death by his sister, Otelia Pace Tillery.
A native and lifelong resident of the mountains he loved, he graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1958, where he enjoyed playing basketball. Later in life, he was a true Tarheel fan, who enjoyed watching them play, and was especially thrilled to travel with the team, in 1984, to Japan, to watch them play. He was also able to include a side trip to Hong King, China and Hawaii. He loved Stock Car Racing and was part owner of a former Busch Car from the 1980's to the early 2000's. He enjoyed spending time outdoors quail, grouse and pheasant hunting. He loved hunting right here in the mountains, until the land was filled with too many houses. To avoid the congestion, he was able to take many hunting trips to Kansas and Nebraska.
Mr. Pace is survived by his; wife, Annette Moody Pace; daughter, Carole Oxtoby and her husband Mark; son, Blayne Pace and his wife Dawn; grandsons, Tyler Oxtoby, Logan Pace and Colton Pace. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by them all.
There will be no services, at this time, per his request.
