William "Billy" Lawrence Barnwell, 77, of Hendersonville, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in his home. He was born on October 31, 1942, a son of the late William Ell Barnwell and Flossie McCraw Barnwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Barnwell and sister, Audrey Huggins.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Billy began his working career as a young child caddying at the Hendersonville Country Club. Because dyslexia wasn't understood here in the forties, they knew school wasn't much help for him, so when the Country Club called when they were short-handed and asked them to send Billy Barnwell over, those at Valley Hill Elementary School did. With little formal education, but lots of hard work, he was very successful in creating a life that allowed him to help so many others and thoroughly enjoy every day of it. Being in that position was one of the many things he counted as his greatest blessings. A man who attended Valley Hill with him and retired as a school principal in this county summed it up pretty well when he said he told people "Billy Barnwell may not know how to read and write, but he sure knows how to tell the lawyers what to put in the lines."
Billy is survived by his daughter, Tammy Barnwell; two sons, Joey and his wife Denise Barnwell and Gary and his wife Cindy Barnwell; two brothers, Hubert and his wife, Teresa Barnwell and Glenn and his wife, Nina Barnwell. He will also be missed by many other special people in his life, including Cynthia Bayne, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel, officiated by Reverend Scott Silvers. His family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020