William "Billy" D. Brown, Jr., 67, of Flat Rock, NC, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Born October 1, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William D. Brown, Sr. and Dorothy B. Thornton. He is also preceded in death by two wives, Melody W. Brown and Bonnie S. Brown; and a sister, Jean Williams.
Billy was a 1971 graduate of Dorman High School. He was employed for the past 20 years at Walmart in Hendersonville, NC.
Billy is survived by a sister, Judy Gibbs; a brother, Jeff Brown; and several nieces and nephews all of Spartanburg, SC.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hendersonville First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Billy will lie in repose at the church from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hendersonville First Church of the Nazarene, 111 N. Washington St., Hendersonville, NC 28739.
