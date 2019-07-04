|
William David Ball of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the son of William Henry and Gladys Mae Ball. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Cody Ball and his brother Gary Ball.
David was a native of Henderson County and graduated from West Henderson High School in 1982.
He received his professional land surveying license in 1997 and surveyed for over 35 years with several surveying and construction companies, most recently, Associated Land Surveyors. He loved working hard, being outdoors, laughing, and taking part in any fun new adventure. He was willing to do anything to make people happy or laugh.
His greatest joy was his family, that he loved, cherished, and sacrificed so much for. He was a great husband, father, and "Papa". He loved spoiling his granddaughter.
He loved the Lord and was of strong Christian faith. His proudest moments came in hearing about his children coming to know Christ.
He is survived by his wife and lifelong love, Julie Teresa Ball; his beloved children, Brandon (Courtney), Ashley (Christian), and Caylee; his adored granddaughter, Ellie; his parents, Henry and Gladys Ball; and his niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday at the Hendersonville Campus of Biltmore Church located at 103 Education Drive, Flat Rock, NC. The family will receive friends from 2:00- 3:00pm Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Jackson Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Ball Family.
Published in The Times-News from July 4 to July 5, 2019