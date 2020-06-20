William Earl (Bill) Thomas went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Bill was born May 29, 1942, in Anderson, Indiana. He was 78 years old. Survivors include his best friend and beloved wife, of 59 years, Charlene (Eutsler) Thomas; son, Curt Thomas (Melissa); daughter, Kathy Thomas Blackwell (Darin) both of Hendersonville, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Vicki Thomas, Anderson, Indiana; siblings include Vickie Freestone, Mike Thomas, Jacque Thomas Hollencamp; grandchildren, Trent Thomas fiancée, (Ashley), Carson Thomas, Dexter Blackwell (Michael), Kristen Thomas, Cole Blackwell; great-granddaughter, Isabella Thomas; several nieces and nephews; and extended family, Dr. Bryan Melton, wife, Tammy, and sons, Adam and Seth.
He was preceded in death by son, Scott Thomas, Anderson, Indiana; Mother Lucille and stepfather Virgil Pake; Father Elmer and stepmother Oleta Thomas; mother and father-in-law Charles and Nona Eutsler; and sister, Penny Willis.
Bill was a 1960 graduate of Anderson Highschool, Anderson, Indiana. He was proud to serve in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was employed as a merchandiser for Matthew's Supermarkets. He co-owned and operated Star Skate Roller Rink of Anderson, Indiana. Bill relocated to North Carolina in 1994 with North American Roofing. He was also the beloved associate pastor of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Edneyville, North Carolina.
Bill enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. His passion was sharing his love for Jesus Christ and witnessing to all. Through Mount Moriah Baptist Church, he established a food bank that provides for the community.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Melton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 at the church prior to the service.
Masks are requested while attending the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mount Moriah Baptist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 29, Edneyville, NC 28727 or Charles George VA Medical Center -Asheville Voluntary Services, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com. Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Times-News on Jun. 20, 2020.