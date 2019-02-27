Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eugene Orren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Eugene "Gene" Orren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Eugene "Gene" Orren Obituary
William Eugene "Gene" Orren, 72, of Mills River, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Campus in Asheville. He was born July 25, 1946 in Statesville; a son of the late Mason Eugene and Katherine Sharpe Melton Orren.
He lived most of his life in Henderson County and was a 1966 graduate of West Henderson High School. He was a self-employed grading contractor. He enjoyed wildlife preservation, hunting, fishing, and Nascar.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mahala Shipman Orren; a daughter, Bridgett Orren Bruderer and her husband Robert of Canton, GA; a sister, Judy Souther and her husband Gary of Fletcher; a granddaughter, Macie Elizabeth Bruderer; a niece, Mary Souther Cruse of Fletcher; as well as numerous great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Reverend Richard Merck officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 – 11:45 am prior to the service at Thos. Shepherd and Son Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude - http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=5632597&fr_id=39300&pg=personal.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now