William Eugene "Gene" Orren, 72, of Mills River, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Campus in Asheville. He was born July 25, 1946 in Statesville; a son of the late Mason Eugene and Katherine Sharpe Melton Orren.
He lived most of his life in Henderson County and was a 1966 graduate of West Henderson High School. He was a self-employed grading contractor. He enjoyed wildlife preservation, hunting, fishing, and Nascar.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mahala Shipman Orren; a daughter, Bridgett Orren Bruderer and her husband Robert of Canton, GA; a sister, Judy Souther and her husband Gary of Fletcher; a granddaughter, Macie Elizabeth Bruderer; a niece, Mary Souther Cruse of Fletcher; as well as numerous great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Reverend Richard Merck officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 – 11:45 am prior to the service at Thos. Shepherd and Son Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude - http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=5632597&fr_id=39300&pg=personal.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019