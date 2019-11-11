|
William Fred Maxwell, 90, of Hendersonville died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Carolina Reserve. He is the son of the late Freno and Bertha Freeman Maxwell. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Avis Mintz Spellman Maxwell; son, Robert Maxwell; sisters, Barbara Maxwell Burgess and Kate Lancaster; brothers, Foy Maxwell, Jake Maxwell, and Bobby Maxwell.
Fred is a lifelong resident of Henderson County; he spent 21 years in the Army 18th Airborne Division. Following his service in the Army he served as the Magistrate for Henderson County for seven and a half years. After his retirement he enjoyed fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his daughter, Audra Thompson; grandson, Kaleb Thompson; brother, F.M. Maxwell and sister, Jane Seiders.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Pastor Kemual Pruitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Fred's memory be directed to French Broad Baptist Church, 182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville, N.C. 28791.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019