William Grover Maxwell Obituary
William Grover Maxwell, 77, of Fletcher passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville surrounded by his family. He was born to the late William Carey and Atheleda Melton Maxwell and is preceded in death by three siblings.
Grover was an Elder of Hooper's Creek Community. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tonya Maxwell and Grover Maxwell (Kelly); grandchildren, Briar and Colten Maxwell; siblings, Volley Maxwell (Martha), Harriet Lunsford (Jerry), and Frankie Maxwell (Linda); mother of his children, Elva Towe; and many nieces and nephews.
Grover will be laid to rest at 11am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hooper's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at the family plot. Reverend Frank Landers will officiate the graveside service.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
