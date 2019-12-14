|
William H. Dare, 83, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home. A native of Camden, NJ, William was the son of the late William E. Dare and Mildred Zimmermann Bates. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolee Painter. William lived in Merchantville, NJ and Olean, NY before moving to Hendersonville. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Bible and became a Baptist minister. William was an Army National Guard veteran.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty years, Mary M. Dare; daughter, Wendy Dare Burgess of Wilmington, DE; sons, William J. Dare of Harleysville, PA, James B. Dare of Barrington, NJ; grandchildren, Randall Burgess, Andrew Burgess, Rachel Burgess, Cameron Dare, Jessica Dare, William B. Dare, Connor Dare; great-grandchildren, Teyla, Sully, Finn, Obediah Burgess; sister, Vivian Mitchell and her husband John of Blowing Rock; and cousin, Donald Taylor.
A memorial service will be at 10:00am January 11, 2019 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at www.americaskeswick.org.
Condolences may be made at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019