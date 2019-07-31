Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
William H. Lowe Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE- William H. Lowe passed away in Hendersonville, NC on July 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Ireland and a brother, Norton R. Lowe.
He was born in Springville, NY and was the owner of Springville Journal. He was a member of High Vista Country Club. He attended Triple Cities College of Syracuse University. He served with the US Air Corps during WWII and the Air Force in the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, wife June Lowe; a daughter, Terry Nau (Richard, and brother, Richard (Barbara) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shrine Hospitals, C/O Henderson Shrine Club, PO Box 1901, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
