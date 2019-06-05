|
William Haines Charlesworth, 98, of Hendersonville died on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Carolina Village Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1921, in Paulsboro, NJ; a son of the late John Wade and Helen Irene Haines Charlesworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine Brooks Charlesworth in 2003; and his two brothers John and Lesley Charlesworth.
As a boy growing up in the Depression, he worked to support his family, and deferred his dream of college for several years to save enough money to send himself to Purdue University. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII as a weather officer, after training by such pioneers of meteorology as Jacob Bjerknes and Harald Sverdrup at UCLA. When he returned from the Pacific, he gathered his new wife, Lorine, returned to Purdue and finished his degree in Engineering Mechanics. He became Chief Research Engineer at Perfect Circle Corporation and later, Chief Engineer at Dana Corporation. He devoted his life to his wife and his family and taught his children how to live in ways they will always treasure and share with others.
He often quietly helped others in ways that he rarely mentioned. He spent many years helping with the local Alzheimer's support group, visiting shut-ins, helping families in need, and serving his church. In many ways he worked to improve the communities where he lived, including by election to the school board and service on the library board. He and his wife Lorine,relocated to Hendersonville in 1987, and became active members of Grace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his son, William Charlesworth; three daughters, Beth Charlesworth, Caroline Charlesworth and Sally Ruhf; one sister, Marian Buckland; one grandson, Stephen Ruhf; three great grandchildren, Julianna, Stephen, and Kelsey Ruhf; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville with Pastor Ken Langsdorf officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in William's memory be directed to Four Seasons Foundation of Hendersonville, NC, fourseasonsfdn.org, or WNC Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Louisiana Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in The Times-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019