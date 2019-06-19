|
William Henry Baker of Flat Rock, born August 15th, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on June 18th, 2019 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Graham Baker, father, Henry David Baker, mother, Gladys Croley Baker, and his son Jeff. William grew up in St. Louis and was a Korean War veteran, serving in the US Army. He graduated from the University of Missouri and was a life-long Tiger.
He is survived by his daughter Alison Baker Davis, son-in-law Kevin Davis, and nephews Bill Baker, Rick Baker and James Montrose Graham IV.
Bill was an avid golfer, card player and singer. He loved singing in the choir and playing golf with his friends at Kenmure, his retirement home of twenty years.
Bill was quick with a joke and a smile, lightening the room and all around him. He was beloved as a husband, father, friend and colleague, with many friends across the country. He touched many and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held Sunday June 23rd at 2 pm at the St. Giles Healthcare Chapel at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, NC.
In lieu of flowers please give a remembrance to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Times-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019