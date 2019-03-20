Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Hudson III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Henry Hudson III Obituary

William Henry Hudson III, 71, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Bill loved his family, his friends, fishing, teaching, and barbecue. As a teacher of English and Drama at T.C. Roberson High School for 32 years, Bill loved his students and treasured teaching. He was also well known for his excellence at telling a great story.
He is survived by his wife Vicki; his son Jim and his wife Carrie; his granddaughter, Madison; his three sisters, Kathy, Pat, and Diane; his brother Mike; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to: Four Seasons Compassion-for-Life, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now