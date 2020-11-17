1/
William Herbert "Sonny" Ashley, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Herbert Ashley, Jr., "Sonny", 76 of Hendersonville, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, Mississippi, he was son of the late William Herbert Ashley and Henrietta Fortenberry Ashley. Sonny grew up in Jackson, Mississippi and was a Retired from the US Air Force where he was a Major.
He was a National Merit Scholar, with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech. He worked as a manager in several manufacturing plants across the southeast, the last being Glenn Raven Mills in Burnsville, NC. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
A proud father and doting grandfather, family was the center of Sonny's world. He also loved reading.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years Gloria Morgan Ashley; two daughters Allison Koch and husband Patrick of Morrisville, NC; Andrea Whiticar and husband James of Greensboro; a brother Richard Ashley and wife Garleen of Sumrall, Miss.; grandchildren Nathan and Justin Koch and Connor and Morgan Whiticar; as well as one nephew Ryan Ashley.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047.
To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved