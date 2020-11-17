William Herbert Ashley, Jr., "Sonny", 76 of Hendersonville, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Columbia, Mississippi, he was son of the late William Herbert Ashley and Henrietta Fortenberry Ashley. Sonny grew up in Jackson, Mississippi and was a Retired from the US Air Force where he was a Major.
He was a National Merit Scholar, with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech. He worked as a manager in several manufacturing plants across the southeast, the last being Glenn Raven Mills in Burnsville, NC. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
A proud father and doting grandfather, family was the center of Sonny's world. He also loved reading.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years Gloria Morgan Ashley; two daughters Allison Koch and husband Patrick of Morrisville, NC; Andrea Whiticar and husband James of Greensboro; a brother Richard Ashley and wife Garleen of Sumrall, Miss.; grandchildren Nathan and Justin Koch and Connor and Morgan Whiticar; as well as one nephew Ryan Ashley.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047.
