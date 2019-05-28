|
|
William "Bill" James Doughty, Sr., 79, of Hendersonville passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Advent Health, after a brief illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Elizabeth Magee and Leonard Vincent Doughty, Sr. He worked for the Philadelphia Daily News for 29 years, where he met his wife, Joan Dorothea Patton. Together they had five children and moved to Asheville in 1987. Bill managed and resided at East Winds Apartments in Hendersonville for the past twenty years. Joan passed away in 2011. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Doughty, Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Mary Drum.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christine Braunesreither (Robert), William James Doughty, Jr. (Miriam), Kevin Michael Doughty, Matthew Leonard Doughty, and Steven Charles Doughty (Angela); grandchildren, Autumn Braunesreither, Jax Doughty, William James Doughty III, Steven Doughty, Jr., Kayla Doughty and Duncan Doughty; great-grandchildren, Oskar Braunesreither and Asher Doughty; brothers, Edward Doughty and James Doughty (Cheryl); a family friend who was like an adopted son, Kenneth Mensack; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Shuler Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 to 8pm. A funeral mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10am. Burial will take place at Montford Cove Baptist Church Cemetery in Union Mills, NC on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1pm.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Published in The Times-News from May 28 to May 29, 2019