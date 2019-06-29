|
William L. "Bill" Moyer, 80, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
A native of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William Moyer and Gladys Moyer Treisbach. He was also preceded in death by two younger siblings, Beatrice and David Moyer.
Bill was a graduate of Lafayette and Temple Universities. His professional career included practicing law as partner in Dechert Price and Rhoades in Philadelphia and as President and CEO of CTEC in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He served on the Board of the United States Telephone Association, Member of the Board of Supervisors of Upper Frederick Township and as President of the Philadelphia area Cerebral Palsy Association. He retired to Flat Rock in 1990, and started a family business, Moyer Properties. His passion was public service, and he served numerous civic and non-profit leadership capacities over many years, including the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, Pardee Hospital, Conserving Carolina, Flat Rock Playhouse, and the Asheville Regional Airport Authority. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, the Hendersonville Chorale and The Community Chorus. Bill was an avid conservationist, gardener and reader, and loved to travel.
Bill was devoted to his family above all else, and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dorothy Lange Moyer. He is also survived by his children, Christine Furay, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Lynn and Hunter Marks, of Hendersonville; Marti Moyer, of Pennsylvania; Michael Moyer, of Sacramento, California; Will Moyer, of Arden; and Erin Moyer, of Atlanta; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was also beloved by his extended family of eight in-laws, fifteen nieces and nephews and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bill's memory be directed to help the community through Pardee Hospital, 561 Fleming Street, Hendersonville, NC 28739, Conserving Carolina, 847 Case Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Flat Rock Playhouse, 2661 Greenville HWY, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News on June 29, 2019