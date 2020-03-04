|
TRYON, NC-William Lee Day, 74, of Tryon NC died unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home.
Bill was born in Pontiac, Michigan and was the son of Norman Richard Day and Mary Perna Day. He graduated from Rochester High School and Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. He lived in Rochester, Michigan and operated the Birmingham Camera Shop with his brother Richard Day before relocating to Hendersonville in 1975. Bill owned and operated Presto Pictures Frames and framingsupplies.com, a retail and wholesale picture frame store, with his wife for 45+ years. He relocated to Tryon in 2008 on his cattle farm where he enjoyed life with his family and beloved dogs, Oakley and Reardon. His passions were his family, his country, solving mechanical problems and dreaming big.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Eileen Moynihan Day and two daughters, Maggie Day Bell and Ted Bell, Laura Day Safrit and Miller Safrit, four grandchildren, Ava and Sophie Bell, Ethan and Kaitlyn Safrit, a sister Nancy Day Cochran as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Norman Day.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6th from 5-7 pm at McFarland Funeral Home in Tryon.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 1 pm at McFarland Funeral Chapel with a celebration of Bill's life at the family home afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Hendersonville, 239 3rd Ave East, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, NC
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020