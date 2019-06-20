Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for William Holcombe,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leslie "“Les”" Holcombe, III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Leslie "“Les”" Holcombe, III Obituary
William Leslie "Les" Holcombe, III, 63, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Sanford, FL. Les was a son of the late William Leslie Holcombe, Jr. and Florence Price Holcombe. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Lucas Holcombe. Les was well known in the area for his involvement in construction. He was the lead singer of the gospel quartet, "One Accord".
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Sharon Merrell Holcombe; five children, Suzie Short of Rutherfordton, Bill Holcombe of Lake Helen, FL, Tina Spivey of Edneyville, Wes Spivey of Milton, FL and Angela Huskey of Asheville; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Dennis Holcombe; two sisters, Rhonda Holcombe and Mary Pacilli; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Anthony Craver will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service in the chapel.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now