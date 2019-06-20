|
William Leslie "Les" Holcombe, III, 63, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Sanford, FL. Les was a son of the late William Leslie Holcombe, Jr. and Florence Price Holcombe. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Lucas Holcombe. Les was well known in the area for his involvement in construction. He was the lead singer of the gospel quartet, "One Accord".
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Sharon Merrell Holcombe; five children, Suzie Short of Rutherfordton, Bill Holcombe of Lake Helen, FL, Tina Spivey of Edneyville, Wes Spivey of Milton, FL and Angela Huskey of Asheville; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Dennis Holcombe; two sisters, Rhonda Holcombe and Mary Pacilli; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Anthony Craver will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service in the chapel.
Published in The Times-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019